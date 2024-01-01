Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE):

12/26/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

12/12/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/3/2023 – Eagle Bulk Shipping had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

EGLE stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $55.40. 121,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,179. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $550.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

