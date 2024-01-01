Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.1 %

WAL stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

