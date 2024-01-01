WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0565 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.22 million and approximately $22,968.84 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00172296 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009204 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

