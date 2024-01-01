WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WT

WisdomTree Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.37. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $11,022,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth $10,407,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.