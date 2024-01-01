Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $33.09.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

