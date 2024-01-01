Xponance Inc. Buys 59,562 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,562 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,684. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

