Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,749,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $133.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

