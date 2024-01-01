Xponance Inc. Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,601. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $241.68 and a one year high of $306.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

