Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,841 shares of company stock worth $14,782,357. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $783.26. 519,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.65. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $407.27 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.