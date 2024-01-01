Xponance Inc. Sells 5,440 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,957. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

