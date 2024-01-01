Xponance Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $530.79. 804,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,373. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

