ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $801,326.15 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $801,326.15 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021177 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.