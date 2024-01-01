ZEDXION (USDZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $754.73 Million

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $754.73 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,558,137 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

