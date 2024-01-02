1,040 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.97. 722,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average is $204.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

