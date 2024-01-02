10,408 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 1.9% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $274.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

