140,263 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in News by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in News by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,981,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 558,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,546. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

