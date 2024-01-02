1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 178 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.