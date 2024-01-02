1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 13,017 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,877,000 after purchasing an additional 586,259 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 858,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

