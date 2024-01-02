1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 5,846 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

CAG traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 985,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,666. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.