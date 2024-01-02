1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 598 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. 3,975,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

