1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 136.4% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. 191,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,259. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

