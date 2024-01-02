1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $2.76 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,587 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 255,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $843,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. 252,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,874. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

