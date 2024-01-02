1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $35.51 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $35,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.00. 203,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,334. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

