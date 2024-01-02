1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 2,743 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.9% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 892,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,766. The company has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.