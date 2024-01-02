1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 4,453 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after buying an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. 1,530,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,594,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

