1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 5,839 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. 240,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

