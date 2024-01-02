1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,234 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 657,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,077. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

