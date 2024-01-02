1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 180,523 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,523 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 950,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

