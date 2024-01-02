1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 2,229 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,263,000 after purchasing an additional 188,503 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 715,844 shares during the period.

IJS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 455,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

