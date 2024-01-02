1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 2,808 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,796,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Watsco by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Shares of WSO traded down $9.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $419.13. 45,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.49 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

