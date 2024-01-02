1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 33,511 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,511 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.19% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. 180,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,709. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

