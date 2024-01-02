2,636 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 261,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

