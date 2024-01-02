29,026 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Novartis comprises about 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.63. 389,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,700. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

