29,950 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.