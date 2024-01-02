2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on 2seventy bio
Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio
2seventy bio Price Performance
TSVT opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $216.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.83.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 2seventy bio
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.