2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 1,063,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,848,000 after purchasing an additional 974,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 256,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,909,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

TSVT opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $216.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.83.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

