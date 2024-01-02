3,190 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. 901,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

