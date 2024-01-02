366,804 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 366,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,191,000. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 3.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.73% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,688,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,981,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHH traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.82. 37,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.52. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,846,096.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,007,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,849,155.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 968,559 shares of company stock worth $68,133,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

