3,780 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. 666,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,544. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

