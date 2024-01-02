4,734 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,011,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,527,000 after buying an additional 244,555 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 154,705 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 721.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 63,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
BBAX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. 416,888 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.