5,349,501 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,349,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,418,000. Kenvue makes up approximately 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. 4,675,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,494,392. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

