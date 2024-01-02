89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 5.4% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.77. 381,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,641,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 272.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $33,666,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,556,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

