AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

