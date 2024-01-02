Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $705.00 at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $705.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $14.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $582.38. The company had a trading volume of 295,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $590.70 and its 200 day moving average is $546.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.