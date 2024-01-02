Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 927,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 873,907 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $5.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Aegon Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 231,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Further Reading

