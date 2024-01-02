Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.6% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

APD stock opened at $273.80 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

