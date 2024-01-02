Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $29.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 499,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.58. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after buying an additional 4,055,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,709,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

