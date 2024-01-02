Altex Industries (ALTX) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 270 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Altex Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.00 Altex Industries Competitors $12.98 billion $1.71 billion 20.92

Altex Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1905 10640 15483 527 2.51

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Altex Industries presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 29,373.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -4.93% 14.49% 9.16%

Risk & Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ peers have a beta of -13.24, meaning that their average stock price is 1,424% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altex Industries peers beat Altex Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

