Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935,099. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.