American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.62

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 2246509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

