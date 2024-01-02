American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,570 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

